Air India may delay divestment, the government is taking these measures to convince buyers. Air India may delay the divestment process, the government is taking these measures to convince investors

Friday, September 18, 2020

New Delhi. Air India is working on several ways to convince buyers. This may postpone the Air India divestment process. Senior officials said Friday that the central government is considering postponing Air India’s divestment process to reduce debt and pursue buyers.

As of March 31, 2019, Air India’s debt amounted to 255 58,255 crore. Later in 2019, 64 29,464 crores of this loan were transferred from Air India to a government special vehicle named Air India Assets Holding Company Limited (AIAHL). A senior government official said: “The government is considering further reducing the airline’s debt to make it attractive to parties interested in the current economic landscape hit by the COVID-19 epidemic.

Another government official said more time will likely be given to bid and this would further slow down the divestment process. The deadline for submitting bids for national carriers has already been extended four times this year. The fourth extension was granted on August 25, when Air India’s bidding deadline was extended by two months to October 30, as COVID-19’s pullback disrupted economic activity worldwide. The sale process of the stake in the national airline started on January 27.

Air India Limited is at a loss. Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Thursday that the COVID-19 epidemic, along with its associated impact on the aviation industry, has worsened the company’s financial position. Air India suffered a net loss of approximately Rs 2,570 crore in the first quarter of 2020-21, compared to a net loss of Rs 785 crore a year ago. Puri said an amount of Rs 1,000 crore has also been provided as a loan to Air India in the current fiscal year.

After no attempt was made to sell Air India in 2018, the government resumed the divestment process in January this year, inviting it to sell 100% of its shares in the state-owned airline, including Air India’s Air India. Ltd owns 100% of the shares and 50% in Air India SATS Airport Services Private Limited. In 2018, the government offered to sell its 76% stake in the airline. The airline industry has been heavily impacted by travel restrictions imposed in India and other countries in the wake of the coronavirus epidemic. All airlines in India have taken measures such as wage cuts for transversal cuts, sending workers on long leave without pay.

