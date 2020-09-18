Ambedkar Memorial: Why the Controversy Started, Forcing Uddhav Thackeray To Postpone The Program. Ambedkar Monument: Why the controversy started, forcing CM Thackeray to postpone the program

Controversy over program hosted at Ambedkar Memorial

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray would himself lead the foundation stone program to take place Friday at Indu Mill in Dadar, Mumbai. According to Hindustan Times, people summoned to the event included Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde, Tourism Minister Aditya Thackeray and other ministers of the Thackeray government. While Prakash Ambedkar, Doctor Ambedkar’s grandson, did not receive the invitation. Not only this, another grandson of his Anandaraja was received at the last minute. Not only this, former Maharashtra chief minister and opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis and BJP leader Praveen Darekar were also not invited to the event. Anandraj Ambedkar has accused the state government of all this controversy. He has also often questioned the quality of the construction on this project. He has said: ‘I have protested against the quality of buildings. I received an invitation last minute on Friday. He has also questioned the timing of the selection for this program, which is the significance of this program when the state faces many challenges, including Corona.

No politics is needed on this – Chief Minister

At the same time, Prakash Ambedkar has challenged the government’s right to invite, asking who has the right to decide who can attend the program. On the other hand, the leader of the opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council Pravin Darekar has said: ‘It seems that Maha Vikas Aghadi has become arrogant and does not need to take notice of others. Later, the prime minister issued a statement saying that the program would be organized soon and that all leaders would be called. He said that “there is no need to get politics about this … … The participation of everyone in such an important program is necessary and I have instructed MMRDA to take the necessary steps.”

PM Modi did Bhoomi Pujan in 2015

In January of this year, the Maharashtra cabinet approved the height of Ambedkar’s statue from 250 to 350 feet, as well as 100 feet of the statue. In this way, the total height of this bronze statue will be 450 feet. Due to the delay in the project, the costs have also increased to Rs 1,089.95 crore from the initial estimates of Rs 763.05 crore. It is worth noting that the Bhoomi Poojan of this project was done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October 2015, but work on it has not yet gained momentum. However, the timetable for its preparation was adhered to in April 2022.