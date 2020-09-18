An important meeting can be held today on China’s border dispute, the situation will be discussed from Ladakh to Arunachal. Summit meeting of political and army officers on the LAC situation in China

Updated: Friday, September 18, 2020, 12:31 PM [IST]

New Delhi: LAC has been in dispute in Ladakh for the past four months. Apart from this, China’s activities are also increasing along the borders with Arunachal and Sikkim. This shows that China is taking new steps along the border. In view of this, the Indian military and the country’s top political leaders have been preparing. In such a situation, an important meeting could be held today on the border dispute with China.

ANI news agency quoted sources as saying there will be an important meeting today on Chinese activities along the border, including top political leaders and senior army officers. The meeting will discuss in detail the situation from Ladakh to Arunachal, including Chinese activities in Doklam and Bhutan.

India’s Defense Minister Rajnath Singh recently spoke with his Chinese counterpart in Russia. After which the meeting of the Corps Commander Level was agreed, the delay will also be discussed in today’s meeting. The meeting of the police commander is also important because the last five stage consultations were unsuccessful, because no concrete results were found.

Let me tell you that today China is very upset by the activities of the Indian military. Rather than withdrawing, the Indian army is responding appropriately to Chinese incursions. Recently, Chinese troops attempted to breach the LAC at Pangong Lake, which the Indian army repelled them against. Apart from this, many high peaks are occupied by India, from which our military follows the Chinese activities. India has deployed more than 45,000 soldiers in Ladakh, according to the news agency report.

