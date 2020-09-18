Ankita Lokhande’s father was hospitalized, the actress wrote emotional speeches on social media. Father Ankita Lokhande admits that the hospital actress shares an emotional message.

Ankita is in the news

Let me tell you that after the death of film actor Sushant Singh Rajput, he is constantly in the news. Ankita was Sushant Singh’s girlfriend, but the two broke up years ago. But since Sushant’s death, Sushant has been demanding justice and openly sharing his knowledge about Sushant. Ankita is also very close to Sushant’s family. Ankita also speaks openly about Sushant’s girlfriend Riya Chakraborty and has often questioned his claims.

Respond to Haters

In a recent tweet, Ankita said: “Dear Haters, let’s assume you know everything about your boyfriend, what’s going on in his life and relationship, I wish you had woken up earlier and told your friend It would have been advisable to Not to use drugs. Ankita addressed Riya and said that you said publicly that Sushant was depressed, if a depressed man was advised to use drugs, she spoke to doctors for the improvement of Sushant. Was she talking about drugs, is this appropriate behavior.

Ask about Sushant’s death

A few days ago there was another post from Ankita in conversation. In which he wrote, “One last time of the sacred relationship to the heartless.” At the same time, he shared the trailer of Dil Bechara. Let us tell you that Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra home on June 14. The case is described as a suicide case, but no suicide note has been found from Sushant to determine the reason behind his death. The fans of Sushant anticipate murder in this.