Anurag Kashyap said to Kangana – ‘Sister, you climb on China, then they both collided, people said – just do it. kangana ranaut anurag kashyap tweets

Kangana tweeted

On Friday, Kangana tweeted, amid the confrontation with Shiv Sena, – I am a Kshatrani. I can cut my head but I can’t bow my head! I will always raise my voice for the honor of the nation. I live with honor, respect, self-esteem and will live with pride as a nationalist! I will never compromise on principle, I never will! Jai Hind.

Anurag chided him about this – There is only one sister – only Manikarnika. Take four or five and go to China. See how far you’ve progressed. Also show them that while you are there, no hair of this country can be tied up. LAC is just a day’s travel from your home. Yes lioness. Jai Hind.

Kangana gave this answer

Kangana on Anurag’s tweet to go to the border, wrote Kangana – Ok I’m going to the border, you’re going to the next Olympics, the country needs gold models ha ha ha none of this a B movie where the artist becomes something , You started taking Metforz literally, how long have you been so retarded, when we were friends we were very smart.

Kashyap also received an answer

Kashyap wrote about Kangana’s backward wisdom: Your life is now a metaphor. Everything is metafer, every load is metafer. So much metafer has come your way on Twitter that the public is starting to refer to unemployed generators as your dialogue writers. If no one knows me better than you improvise. Kangana has written about this that it seems like you are feeling a bit shy. Don’t make me step forward, I’ll step back. Go to sleep now.