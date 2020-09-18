Before Congress opposed the Farmers Bill, Congress opened its poll and tweeted this truth “On the same page as BJP”: Sanjay Jha recalls Congress in Farm Bills Row

Friday, September 18, 2020

New Delhi. While there is anger among farmers across the country over the agriculture bill being introduced by Modi’s government in the center, Sanjay Jha, who was expelled from Congress for this, has made a big revelation. Sanjay Jha has said the Indian National Congress proposed to repeal the MPMC law in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He said the BJP and Congress are unanimous on the issue. Sanjay Jha tweeted today, writing, “In our congressional manifesto for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, we had proposed to abolish the APMC law itself and make agricultural products free from restrictions. This is what the Modi administration has done in the peasant law. ” The BJP and Congress are unanimously in agreement on this issue. “

Prime Minister Modi took a look at the opposition and said, “These people are forgetting how awake the farmer of the land is. He sees that some people don’t like the new opportunities that the farmers are getting. See the farmers of the land. What? are those people who are intermediaries. “

Agricultural Ordinance 2020: Rahul Gandhi said black ordinance for farmers Oneindia hindi

Accusing the opposition, Prime Minister Modi said that, “Now it is being propagated that the benefit of MSP will not be provided to the farmers by the government. It is also being fabricated that paddy wheat is said to be from the farmers. Etc. will not be provided by the government. “They are pure lies, wrong, farmers are being cheated. Our government is determined to offer farmers a fair price through MSP. There were and will be today. Public procurement continues.”

I left my mother in the ICU, sad the case was not heard: Harsimrat Kaur Badal

