Big decision of Delhi High Court, these students get free mobile laptop for online class. Delhi High Court orders private and government schools to provide gadgets to students for online classes

Schools provide free gadgets

In addition, the court has also made it clear that gadgets, internet packages and digital goods are not part of the tuition fees. Private and government schools will make all these things available for free to the students of the EWS / DG category. Let us tell you that schools have been closed for months due to the coronavirus. Teachers take online classes to ensure that students’ studies are not harmed. But financially weak students are unable to take such classes, so their studies suffer a lot. That is why the High Court made this decision.

NGO filed a petition

According to a report, the Delhi Supreme Court order will benefit more than 50,000 private school students. Justice Manmohan and Sanjeev Narula said students cannot get an education due to a lack of such facilities. The court said this while dealing with the petition filed by an NGO Justice for All. This petition demands that the central government and the government of Delhi be ordered to provide free laptops, tablets and cell phones to poor children. So that it can read even between coronavirus lockout.

A three-member committee is formed

In addition, this bank of two judges has also ordered the formation of a three-member committee. Including from the center the education secretary, the education secretary of the Delhi government, their nominees and representatives of private schools so that the process of supplying gadgets can be accelerated by identifying poor and disadvantaged students.