Bihar: PM Modi dedicated the Kosi Rail Mega Bridge to the nation, and many more projects were also inaugurated. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the Kosi Rail Mega Bridge to the nation

Bihar: PM Modi dedicated the Kosi Rail Mega Bridge to the nation, and many more projects were also inaugurated.

India

oi-Akarsh Shukla

| Updated: Friday, September 18, 2020, 2:03 PM [IST]

New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi today dedicated the Kosi Rail Mega Bridge in Bihar to the nation. PM Modi inaugurated the bridge by means of video conferences. Let us know that just before the assembly elections in Bihar, PM Modi gave many projects to the state, including the inauguration of the Kosi Rail Mega Bridge. On this day, Prime Minister Modi also inaugurated new rail lines and electrification projects in Bihar. After the program ended, PM Modi addressed the people of Bihar via video conferencing.

Let us know that Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated Kosi Rail Mahasetu in Bihar on Friday via video conferencing, in addition to 12 other railway projects that have been launched. Following the program, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his speech: ‘Today a new history has been created in the field of rail connectivity in Bihar. Together with Kosi Mahasetu and Kiul Bridge, a dozen projects have been launched and launched in Bihar today to promote rail traffic, rail electrification, promotion of Make in India in railways and create new jobs. Nearly eight and a half decades ago, a severe earthquake isolated the Mithila and Kosi region. Today it is a coincidence that in the midst of a global epidemic like Corona, these two regions are linked. ‘

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicates Kosi Rail Mega Bridge to the nation and opens new rail lines and electrification projects in Bihar, via video conferencing. pic.twitter.com/gQrsJXQxu4

– ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2020

The prime minister went on to say, ‘Railways have been an excellent means of moving people in the kinds of situations that have happened in Bihar. In such a situation, improving the state of the railways in Bihar was one of the top priorities of the central government. These bills were very important to protect the middlemen between the farmer and the customer, who pay much of the farmers’ income themselves. These bills have come as a defense shield for the farmers. But some people who have been in power for decades have ruled the country, they try to confuse the farmers on this subject, lie to the farmers. Our government is committed to providing fair prices to farmers through the Minimum Support Price (MSP). Public procurement continues as before.

Significantly, Prime Minister Modi had also previously donated seven projects worth 545 crores related to urban development to Bihar. Of these, four relate to water supply, two to sewage treatment and one to riverfront development. Let me tell you that before the announcement of the assembly elections in Bihar, six programs of Prime Minister Modi were announced, this is the fourth program to be organized on Friday. According to the information, PM Modi will be discussing two more programs for Bihar in the coming days, September 21-23.

