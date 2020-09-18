China finally admitted that the damage was done in the Galvan Valley on June 15. Chinese media accepts damage in the Galwan Valley collision

Beijing The official Chinese newspaper Global Times has published an article on Defense Minister Rajnath Singh’s statement. In this article, the Global Times has acknowledged that China suffered from the violence in the Galvan Valley on June 15. But the newspaper has said that very few People’s Liberation Army (PLA) people were killed in this violence. Global Times has dismissed the comments of Defense Secretary Rajnath’s ‘great loss’.

China was once again adamant about the number of soldiers

In a tweet from Global Times editor Hu Shijin, Defense Secretary Rajnath Singh’s claim is called ‘fake news’. Shijin wrote: “As far as I know, the number of Chinese soldiers killed in the violence in the Galvan Valley is very small compared to the number of 20 Indian soldiers. No Chinese soldiers were captured by Indian soldiers, but the PLA had many Indian soldiers arrested. Along with the Global Times article, China has admitted that it has suffered from the violence in Galvan. Shijin tagged the report with Rajnath Singh’s statement in his tweet. Global Times is published in People’s Daily, the official newspaper of the ruling Communist Party of China. In June, 20 soldiers of India were martyred in the violence in Galvan, including 16 Santosh Babu, Commanding Officer (CO) of the Bihar Regiment.

Secretary of Defense praises courage

Defense Secretary Rajnath Singh also mentioned the violence in the Galvan Valley in his speech to the Lok Sabha on September 15. He had explained why the conflict in Galvan was growing so much that violence between the PLA and the Indian military led to violence. He had said that in early May, China began to disrupt the normal and traditional methods of patrolling the Galvan Valley Indian jawans. This has resulted in a collision. In the words of the Secretary of Defense, ‘Given the escalation of the LAC, military commanders from both sides met on June 6, 2020. It was agreed that withdrawal should take place by mutual action. He had said a situation of violent confrontation from China on June 15 in Galvan had been violated in violation of this agreement. The brave soldiers sacrificed their lives, but also caused heavy damage on the Chinese side and managed to protect their border.

