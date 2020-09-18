China’s message to India: No attempts should be made to change the situation of LAC. Tension in Ladakh, India says ball is now in Chinese court

New Delhi. India again blamed China on Thursday for the tension on the Line of Actual Control (LAC). India has said the delay in the Ladakh sector withdrawal process shows just how irresponsible China’s efforts are. By issuing a statement from the State Department, it has been said that China should seriously work on de-escalation. Nor should it attempt to unilaterally change the position of LAC.

In the routine press conference on Thursday by the State Department, much has been said about the ongoing tension on LAC. Foreign Ministry spokesman Anurag Shrivastava said, “China should seriously work with India for a complete withdrawal in all parts, including Pangong Lake and the border areas”. Anurag Shrivastava has made it clear that China must adhere to bilateral agreements and protocols and work for peace and stability in the border areas.

On behalf of India, China has said it will have to adopt the recent results agreed at the meeting of defense and foreign ministers in Moscow. India has demanded that all conflict areas of the LAC be reversed at the earliest. This has been said on the Indian side following a statement from China’s Foreign Ministry that said India is going the wrong way and will have to take steps to ease tensions as soon as possible. Anurag Shrivastava said, “We hope that China will strictly respect LAC and will not try to change its status quo in the future.”

To get the latest news from Oneindia. Receive news updates all day long.

Allow notifications

You have already subscribed