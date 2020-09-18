CM Trivendra Singh Rawat said – Uttarakhand will be free from malnutrition by 85% pledges, collective efforts. CM Trivendra Singh Rawat said Uttarakhand will be free from malnutrition through collective efforts

India

oi-Akarsh Shukla

| Updated: Friday, September 18, 2020, 2:37 PM [IST]

Dehradun. After the completion of 3.5 years of government in Uttarakhand, CM Trivendra Singh Rawat addressed a program held today (September 18) at the residence of the Chief Minister. During this Chief Minister Rawat listed the achievements of the state government and inquired about the work to be done in the future. CM Trivendra Singh Rawat said, “Our government has zero tolerance for corruption, 80-85 percent of the pledges made to the public in the past three and a half years have also been delivered.” CM said collective efforts are needed to make Uttarakhand free from malnutrition.

Explain that in the program organized on Friday, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat also praised the ‘Goad Abhiyan’ launched for the eradication of malnutrition, as well as honoring the parents who were free from malnutrition. CM Rawat said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pledged to free India’s malnutrition, Uttarakhand public representatives, officials and voluntary organizations have done commendable work in their campaign.

Very important role of parents

The CM went on to say that the campaign to adopt malnourished children started a year ago to release Uttarakhand’s malnutrition, but it has produced very good results. He said parents play a very important role in clearing childhood malnutrition. If children are fed a balanced diet on a regular basis, they quickly get out of this problem and fall into the category of normal children. When children are malnourished, not only their parents suffer, but society as a whole.

PM Modi gave a new identity to India

During the program, CM Trivendra Singh Rawat praised PM Modi’s development work. He said the honor of India’s image and identity in the world goes only to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. CM said Prime Minister Modi has made many big decisions in the national interest that no one could have imagined. PM Modi has a special affection for Uttarakhand, he has deep respect and faith for Baba Kedarnath.

