Donald Trump accused former model of sexual abuse, said: ‘When I was 24 years old …’. Former model Amy Dorris accuses Donald Trump of physical assault, new allegation on Trump

Washington: Donald Trump is surrounded by an allegation ahead of the US presidential election. Former model Amy Dorris has accused President Donald Trump of sexual assault. Amy Doris has claimed that Trump was abused at the US Open tennis tournament in New York two decades ago. All allegations made by 48-year-old former model Amy Doris have been dismissed by Donald Trump’s lawyer. He has stated that Trump never falsely misbehaved with Amy Doris. Amy is the 25th woman to accuse Doris Trump of sexual abuse.

Former model Amy Doris made serious allegations against Donald Trump

According to the US website The Guardian, Amy Doris said, “Donald Trump kissed me violently and touched me in the wrong way.” When I tried to take them away from me, they caught me even more powerfully. I was unable to get rid of myself, even if I wanted to.

Amy Doris said she was 24 at the time and Trump was 51. Amy Doris claims the incident took place on September 5, 1997, the day of the US Open tennis tournament in New York.

Doris said he was in real estate when he first met Trump in September 1997. Doris said she was working as a model in Miami at the time.

Amy Doris said – I wanted to speak in 2016, but …

Amy Doris did not make an official complaint about this incident on September 5, 1997. When asked about this, the former model said, he had told his mother, a friend and a therapist.

Amy Doris, 48, is the mother of two twins. She said I wanted to reveal this in 2016 too, but I was scared to think about my family. Trump was a presidential candidate at the time.

Amy Doris said – I am a role model for girls

Amy Doris told The Guardian, “My daughters are now turning 13.” I want to give my girls this message that they should never let this happen. I am both his mom and a roadl model. I want my daughters to see that I didn’t like that person’s (Trump’s) action. I stood against her. I am not quiet.

Trump’s lawyer dismissed the charges

Donald Trump’s attorney has denied Amy Doris’s allegations. He has said there is a lot of audience in public places like US Open, if something had happened there the rest would have known. Trump’s lawyer has also accused the media institute of interviewing Amy Doris.

