Dubai shut down Air India Express for 15 days and boarded Corona-infected passengers twice. Air India Express flights have been suspended from Dubai for 15 days due to flying coronavirus positive patients

India

oi-shilpa thakur

| Updated: Friday, September 18, 2020, 11:34 AM [IST]

New Delhi. Air India Express flight to Dubai Airport has been temporarily suspended for 15 days. As passengers are accommodated twice by the Coronavirus, this stop will be on the flight from September 18 to October 3. Air India Express will also have to bear all medical and quarantine costs of coronovirus patients brought to Dubai. Air India Express reportedly traveled to passengers with the Coronavirus twice during its flight, despite the fact that their investigation report was positive.

Corona Vaccine: Not just Oxford, these 6 vaccines have also reached stage three of the trial

The Civil Aviation Authority of Dubai said: ‘You know our previous letter, which was written on September 2 because a passenger boarded a flight despite a positive coronavirus test. Not only did it endanger the lives of other passengers boarding, but it also posed a serious health risk. It further states that the flight of infected patients to and from Dubai during the coronavirus epidemic is also a violation of the rules regarding air travel.

Let us tell you that the risk of the coronavirus worldwide is still not decreasing. Speaking of India, here is a record number of new cases coming out. The number of contamination cases has now exceeded 52 lakh. According to the latest data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 96,424 new cases have been reported in the country and 1,174 patients have died in the last 24 hours. The total number of positive cases has now risen to 52,14,678, including 10,17,754 active cases, 41,12,552 recovery cases and 84,372 deaths.

First coronavirus vaccine from Russia on August 12, knows all about it

More than 96 thousand new cases of corona within a day, total cases more than 52 lakh

Couple hosted ‘Gender Reveal Event’ on ‘Burj Khalifa’, people shouted – Its Boy, went viral Video SSR Case: Did Riya Chakraborty give drugs to Sushant? ED gives big clue to Sushant Singh’s death by WhatApp chat is connection to Dubai? Subramanian Swamy and Former RAW Officer Make Sensational Claims Fact Check: Robot Bodyguard Protects King of Bahrain? Know the truth from viral video: the bird laid eggs on the car, then the prince of Dubai left the millions of Mercedes Mathura: pilot Akhilesh Kumar would soon become the father, the Kerala plane crash snatched away, America expressed grief over the Kerala plane crash A woman from Meerut, a victim of domestic violence in Dubai, asked for help by sharing video on social media, wishing for a speedy recovery of the injured, a phone call from Dubai and a 1.49 crore diamond ordered by a Gujarati businessman in hiding to sell in Turkey Rafale fighter jet stopped in UAE, near Iran Iran missile attack scam: INA claims mastermind Faisal Farid smuggled 230 KG of gold from Dubai; Kovid, Chinese company leads in race of 19 vaccine, Abu Trial started in Dhabi

To get the latest news from Oneindia. Receive news updates all day long.

Allow notifications

You are already signed in