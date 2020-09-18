Due to the negligence of the drug factory in China, a new infection that spreads by the thousands could be impotent. China Bacterial Disease After Biopharma Plant Leak Thousands Tested Positive

How did the Brucellosis bacteria originate

The disease is called brucellosis, a bacterial disease. The health department of Lanzhou, the capital of Gansu province, reports that 3,245 people are infected with brucellosis. The Ministry of Health reported that the spill at the Biological Pharmacetic Factory occurred from the end of July to the end of August 2019. The disease originates from Zhongmu Lanzhou Biological Pharmaceutical Factory.

It is an infectious disease caused by a group of brucellosis bacteria. These bacteria can infect humans as well as animals – such as sheep, cattle, goats, pigs and dogs, etc.

Find out how these Brucellosis bacteria spread

Brucellosis bacteria spread through contact with animals. However, the risk of transmission by humans is very low. These bacteria are spread in most people by eating contaminated food or while breathing.

Also, the most common way to become infected with bacteria is to eat or drink unripe / raw dairy products. These bacteria can enter the body through an open wound or mucous membrane.

Find out what the symptoms of the Brucellosis bacteria are

Brucellosis bacteria infected, such as fever and twitching, headache, abdominal pain, joint, muscle and back pain, fatigue, chills, sweating, weight loss, loss of appetite, according to the CDC Some of these symptoms can be present for a long time. Not only this, the effect is so great that men can be impotent.

Brucellosis bacteria damage which part of the body

Bacterial infection with brucellosis can affect almost all parts of the body – such as the heart, liver, central nervous system, and reproductive system. Brucellosis includes bacteria from arthritis, endocarditis (infection of the inner lining of the heart), encephalitis (inflammation of the brain), meningitis (inflammation of the membranes surrounding your brain), etc. The death rate from brucellosis is about 2 percent.