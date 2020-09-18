During the hearing against the TV show Sudarshan, SC said, “Where are we going?” | Hearing on Sudarshan TV Show on Upsc in Supreme Court

Objection to the Supreme Court on the TV show Sudarshan

Sudarshan has a program called Bindas Bol on the channel hosted by the channel’s editor-in-chief, Suresh Chavan. In this show, a series called UPSC Jihad was held. In this series it was alleged that the infiltration of Muslims into the UPSC would be revealed. Since the promo came from this show, many IAS and IPS officers selected from UPSC had demanded a ban. The case went to court where it was asked to stop, but later the show began to be screened after approval from the Ministry, after which the case reached the Supreme Court. The show is currently banned by the Supreme Court.

‘Media must reach a clear message’

During the hearing, Judge Chandrachud told Sudarshan TV’s lawyer that we don’t want to get in the way of journalism. As a court, we know what happened in the emergency. Therefore, we will be for freedom of speech and thought. We don’t want to censor. We are not sensor boards. We just want your customers to address our concerns.

While we respect the freedom of the media, these messages should also make it clear to the media that no community should be a target. After all, we are all here as a nation that should be harmonious and not against anyone.

You defame a Community court

In a separate affidavit filed with the Supreme Court, Sudarshan TV said the program is not directed against any community or individual. Rather, it deals with the subject of national importance. However, the Supreme Court criticized the content of the channel and asked for clarification of its position. Justice KM Joseph stated, “Your program shows serious distrust of this community. They all want to reach the center of power. You push them to the margins when they should be brought into the mainstream. This puts them in the wrong hands. Where are we going?

Justice KM Joseph said that not only Muslims are also Jain. My attorney studied from a fund funded by the Jain organization. Christian organizations support their candidates. All communities want their share of the power center. You’ve made a cocktail of many factors, but you’re finally vilifying a community. ‘

News Broadcasters Association told without teeth

The Supreme Court also condemned the News Broadcasters Association (NBA). The court called the NBA a toothless institution because it has no control over the news programs broadcast in the country. The lawyer acting for the NBA said that the organization only takes care of the functioning of its members. Sudarshan TV is not a member of the NBA.

Justice Chandrachud asked the NBA attorney if you watch TV? To this the lawyer replied: Yes. Justice asked if you can check it? On this, the lawyer said it has improved a lot, but many channels are not our members. The court has asked the NBA how it will improve it so that it can manage it properly. The next hearing of the case is scheduled for Monday.

