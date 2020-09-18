ED has seized three Delhi hotels in PMC Bank scam, know their price | Three Delhi hotels on the ED radar in the PMC Bank scam know their price

India

oi-bhavna pandey

| Published: Friday, September 18, 2020, 10:03 PM [IST]

New Delhi. The Enforcement Directorate, which is investigating PMC Bank’s crores fraud, also has three hotels in Delhi under its jurisdiction. These hotels are located in different parts of New Delhi. The market value of these hotels is 100 crores.

Explain that today the ED has included 3 hotels worth Rs 100 crore against Rakesh Wadhawan and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) in the PMC Bank fraud case. The assets are owned by Rakesh Wadhawan, Chairman of Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited, and his son Sarang Wadhawan. The agency has sealed three HDIL hotels in Delhi.

These three hotels are located in Kailash in New Delhi and East Kailash Colony in Kalkaji. Those listed as real estate. According to information provided by ED officials, 360 crore related to HDIL has been seized so far.

ED is known to investigate the case of wrongful loss of Rs 4335 crore to PMC bank and related scams cases. Scam crores of rupees by opening many fake accounts at PMC bank. According to the Crime Branch of the Mumbai Police, up to 70 percent of the total loans provided by PMC Bank were made to HDIL. It also included account holders’ money. Account holders’ money also fell when HDIL defaulted. Now hundreds of bank savers are tripping over rate-for-money.

According to the report, ED Jill has included hotels owned by the directors of Libra Realtors Private Limited, Dewan Realtors Private Limited, Rakesh Kumar Wadhawan, Romi Mehra and Libra Hotels Private Limited. It is said that the names of these three hotels have also changed. The ED investigation has revealed that on behalf of M / s Libra Realtors, Dewan Realtors has wrongly been taken out as a loan from PMC Bank.

