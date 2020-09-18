First, the crop insurance amount is sent to the farmers’ accounts and then the borrowed money is deducted. money for agricultural loans deducted from Prime Minister Fasal Bima Yojana insurance amount of farmers in Madhya Pradesh

Friday, September 18, 2020

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan will send harvest insurance money from Ujjain to the bank accounts of 22 lakh state farmers today (Sept. 18) during service week. The amount for Kharif 2019 is 4,688 crores. It goes straight to the farmers’ account. But the farmers are not happy because once the farmers have the amount of their share, the same amount is deducted from their bank account to collect their debts. This information has been received from the official letters of the Commissioner of Bhopal Kavindra Kiyawat.

CM Shivraj has also tweeted about transferring money to farmers. CM Shivraj wrote: A new smile has come to the faces of the peasant brothers of Madhya Pradesh, our government is committed to keeping it intact.

Commissioner Bhopal provided information on debt collection

In a letter written by Bhopal Commissioner Kavindra Kiyawat to all of the division’s collectors and the CEO of the district cooperative banks, it is said that if the harvest insurance money goes into the farmers’ account on September 18, the farmer’s debt should be recovered on it. In this letter, Bhopal Commissioner mentioned the crop insurance amount CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan gave to farmers in one click.

In the letter, Bhopal Commissioner Kavindra Kiyavat clearly stated that the amount of crop insurance should be recovered from the accounts of the defaulting farmers of primary agricultural credit cooperatives. When the media questioned Bhopal Commissioner Kavindra Kiyawat about this letter, he did not clarify it but said it is a routine process. In such a situation, farmers will not immediately benefit from this crop insurance.

CM Shivraj claims that farmers’ income will double

CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan has claimed that his government’s goal is to empower farmers. He has also claimed he will double farmers’ income as soon as possible. CM has said that we currently provide agricultural loans to farmers in the state at zero percent interest. He also said the Mandi law has been changed so that farmers can make more profit and get maximum profit from their crops.

Explain that the government deposited 2200 crore crop insurance entitlements for Kharif 2018 and Rabi 2018-19. This benefited more than 8 lakh farmers.

