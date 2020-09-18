For this 150 more trains will be run by Western Railway for social distance, know when they will run. For carrying social distances and avoiding overcrowding, the Western Railway has 150 additional trains

New Delhi. Indian Railways now has 150 new trains in operation to accommodate social distancing and reduce train congestion in view of the Coronavirus. Western Railway already has 350 trains and now 150 trains. These trains will run from September 21. Beyond these, Indian Railways had announced to run 20 pairs of clone trains starting September 21.

Most of these trains are for Bihar. While the tickets for 19 pairs of these trains will be at Humsafar Express fares, the clone train between Lucknow and Delhi will be the same as Janshatabdi Express fares. According to railway officials, the clone trains are in addition to the 310 pairs of trains currently running. Of these 40 trains, a maximum of 22 trains go to Bihar or take passengers there or say they will open from there.

Not only this, there will also be many trains running through Bihar. Indian Railways plans to impose user charges on approximately 1,000 of the 7,000 train stations across the country. In this case the train ticket is expensive. This charge is comparable to the airport. It is possible at major stations such as Delhi Mumbai, but it has not yet been decided how much the user cost will be.

