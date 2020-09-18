Google gives Paytm a big shock, removes app from Play Store | Paytm removed from Google Playstore for policy violation

New Delhi: Google has delivered a big shock to the Indian company Paytm. Including two of his apps have been removed from the Google Play Store. Paytm has been accused of violating Google policies. According to Google, they have told the Paytm developers about this, until this is improved, users cannot download from the Play Store.

According to an official statement from Google on Friday, they are in no way promoting online gambling and casino games in India. Their goal is to provide the people with a safe platform. All their policies are made with the interest of the customers. For this reason, Paytm has been removed from the Google Play Store. Now users cannot download Paytm mobile app until further orders.

