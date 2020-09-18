Harsimrat Kaur resigns, Narendra Singh Tomar takes over the responsibility of the Ministry of Food Processing Industry. President Kovind accepts the resignation of Harsimrat Badal from the Council of Ministers of the Union

Friday, September 18, 2020

New Delhi. The Agrarian Reform Act was passed in Lok Sabha on Thursday. Because of this bill, there was a break in the NDA itself. Union Minister Shiromani Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal has resigned from the position of cabinet minister in protest against the agricultural law. The Shiromani Akali Dal is an ally in Modi’s government. But after the Agrarian Reform Act was passed by voice in the Lok Sabha, Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned as food processing industry minister who opposed it. According to information from Rashtrapati Bhavan, President Ram Nath Kovind has accepted Harsimrat Kaur’s resignation. Although the President accepted the Prime Minister’s recommendation, he has entrusted Narendra Singh Tomar in charge of his current department and the Ministry of Food Processing Industry.

However, after this resignation, the Shiromani Akali Dal has said their support for the government will continue. After this resignation, Harsimrat Kaur tweeted that she was proud to stand next to the farmers as a daughter and sister. He wrote on Twitter: ‘I have resigned from the cabinet in protest against the anti-peasant ordinance and the law. I am proud to stand behind the farmers.

Let us tell you that Harsimrat Kaur Badal was the only representative of the Akali Dal in Modi’s government, who has now resigned. The Akali Dal is a longtime ally of the BJP. After this bill was passed in the Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his happiness and tweeted that this moment is important to the country’s farmers. Passing historic agrarian reform laws in the Lok Sabha is an important step for the country’s farmers and agricultural sector. With this bill, the country’s donors are free from intermediaries and all obstacles. He said that with the improvement of agriculture, farmers will have new opportunities to sell their produce and their profits will increase. PM Modi said this bill will empower the country’s farmers.

As advised by Prime Minister Modi, the president has indicated that Narendra Singh Tomar (in photo file), cabinet minister, will be in charge of the Ministry of Food Processing Industry in addition to his existing portfolios: Rashtrapati Bhavan pic.twitter.com / AEiXK8EGJq

