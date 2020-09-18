Health Minister Harsh Vardhan replied in the Lok Sabha, 3 out of 30 corona vaccine tests reached the advanced level. Three of the country’s nearly 30 coronavirus vaccine candidates are in advanced clinical trials: Harsh Vardhan

Saturday, September 19, 2020

New Delhi. Minister of Health, Dr. Harsh Vardhan, said Friday in Lok Sabha that nearly three of the country’s 30 clinical trials of corona vaccines have reached advanced stages. They reported that four studies are in the preclinical development phase. He also said a high-level expert group is investigating issues related to vaccine delivery and vaccination. Harsh Vardhan said in a written response to a question in the Lok Sabha, “About 30 volunteers are involved in vaccine trials at the national level and vaccines are being developed at both the industry and academia level.” These vaccines are currently in various stages of preclinical and clinical development, with three of the candidates in advanced stages 1, 2 and 3. ‘

The minister said distribution and vaccination of the corona vaccine is subject to availability. He said, “Once available, the corono vaccine will be distributed under the Universal Immunization Program (UIP). Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan said five National Corona Biorepositories have been established by the Department of Biotechnology (DBT). He said it is part of a network of 16 corona biorepositories established in the country by the Department of Biotechnology, Indian Council of Medical Research and Council of Scientific and Industrial Research.

Dr. Harshvardhan said 44,452 clinical samples and 17 virus isolates have been collected to date, which are accessible to researchers and the industry for diagnosis, therapy and vaccine development.

