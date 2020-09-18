I had left my mother in the ICU, too bad the case was not heard: Harsimrat Kaur Badal | Very sad that my voice was not heard; I left my mother in the ICU to attend the parliamentary debate on these important bills: Harsimrat Kaur Badal

New Delhi. A day after her resignation from the Modi government, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal said she was deeply saddened that she was not being heard. All farmers’ fears must be allayed before these bills can be settled. Badal said in an interview with PTI that “I have continuously asked the government not to pursue the agricultural accounts without allay all the fears and fears of the farmers. These accounts should be referred to the select committee of the parliament. And the government should talk to all parties involved, especially farmers. “

Harsimrat Kaur Badal said that I have opposed it since the ordinance entered the Council of Ministers, left the ministerial post in Punjab and fulfilled my duties as a representative of the farmers. Harsimrat Kaur Badal said it was very sad that my voice was not heard, I had left my mother in IC to take part in the parliamentary debate on these important bills. Harsimrat Kaur stepped down as Minister of Food Processing Industry on Thursday.

