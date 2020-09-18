Indian Railway: Train tickets are getting expensive, just like the airport, but the railways now charge user fees at busy stations. Indian Railway latest update: train ticket gets more expensive as airport-like user charge to be levied for newly redeveloped train stations

Railways are preparing, tickets will be expensive

If you take a train from busy stations after this rail schedule, you will have to pay more than the passenger fare. Indian Railways has drawn up a plan to collect user fees from passengers at busy stations such as the airport. After that, the usage rate will be added to your train tickets and the ticket will become a bit expensive for you.

Passengers will have to pay a user fee

Regarding this scheme of Railways, the CEO and Chairman of the Railways Board UK Yadav said that we will use utility fee in the development, cleanliness and maintenance of stations. He said this usage fee will be extremely low, so passengers need not worry. He said the Railways will send a notice to collect user charges for the stations that are being re-delivered or have been re-delivered. He said the user fee deducted from the passengers will only be used to provide better facilities to the passengers at the stations. BK Yadav said this charge is because the railway is working to provide world-class facilities to its passengers.

Which stations are charged user

BK Yadav said that of the 7,000 train stations across the country, only 10 to 15 percent of stations will have to pay passenger user fees. He said there will be 700 to 750 train stations, where more people will come in the coming years. Railways said these charges will only be collected at developed stations. Railways said the collection of user charges will begin gradually.