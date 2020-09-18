Instagram and Facebook servers crashed worldwide, people responded to social media. Instagram, Facebook worldwide, see user reaction on social media

New Delhi. The servers of social network platforms Instagram and Facebook are down. Facebook and Instagram’s servers were offline for a few hours, after which users began expressing their displeasure via Twitter. Their users faced problems all over the world. Users were unable to log their social media accounts due to a server outage. Neither the account was able to log in nor did the news feed load.

At around 11pm, there was a problem with the Facebook and Instagram login and news feed. Due to server failure, users around the world and India were unable to access Instagram and Facebook on the Android and iOS platforms. However, after hours and an hour, this problem was over.

After Facebook and Instagram went down, user reactions started to come to Twitter. #Instagramdown and #facebookdown trending on Twitter. One user wrote that Twitter was only invented to confirm when Facebook and Instagram are not available.

