IPL 2020: Dhoni’s ‘Thala’ Dance, Whistles and Dances Went Viral Before Competition, People Remember ‘Rajinikanth’ | IPL 2020: MS Dhoni’s Thala Dance Will Remind You ‘Thalaiva’ Rajinikanth, Here’s CSK Video

Dhoni’s ‘Thala’ dance went viral on social media

Each team from IPL shares the information and video related to their team on social media which cricket lovers enjoy, one such video is getting more and more viral on social media at the moment namely Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Twitter account although it is a promotional video is of the team jersey, but in this video Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s whistle and thumbs force his fans to wave.

People remember ‘Thalaivaa’ after watching the whistle and the dance

His fans are very happy to see the players of Chennai Super Kings dance with glasses in ‘Thalaivaa’ style (Rajinikanth) and comment strongly on this video. Dhoni’s whistle also steals people’s hearts in the beginning of the video. This video is an ad for CSK’s latest shirt. This video shows Dhoni, Watson and Murali Vijay dancing in the team wearing a new shirt, overall this video remains a topic of discussion on social media at the moment.

People like the video of Dhoni’s dance

Let us tell you that the first match of IPL’s 13th season, which starts on September 19, will be played between last year’s winning team Mumbai Indians and the third-greatest Chennai Super Kings. Both teams want to start the season with a win, although Chennai Super The journey of the 13th season of IPL for the Kings hasn’t started with good news, yet fans of the team are hopeful that their team will perform great this time too .

This could be a possible team

CSK Squad 2020: Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Narayan Jagadeeshan, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (Captain), Faf Duplessis, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Josh Hazlewood, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur. Mumbai Indians Squad 2020: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Quinton Dickock, Chris Lynn, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Dhawal Kulkarni, Trent Boult, Jaspreet Bumrah.