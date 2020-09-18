Journalist Rajiv Sharma arrested in Delhi, found secret document related to the country’s defense. Freelance journalist, Rajeev Sharma, resident of New Delhi’s Pitampura, arrested in official Secrets Act case

New Delhi. Delhi police have arrested freelance journalist Rajiv Sharma, resident of Pitampura, under official covert act. Confidential documents relating to the defense of the country have been found at Rajiv, the investigation of the case is ongoing. The suspect was held in custody for six days.

To get the latest news from Oneindia. Receive news updates all day long.

Allow notifications

You have already subscribed