Kangna said – She had voted Shiv Sena, but the party did not fight in her chair. Kangana Ranaut says voted for shiv sena, but that’s not true

What did Kangna say?

Kangana recently told the Times Now channel, “I am a BJP supporter, I had to vote for the same party, but in the election when I went to vote in Bandra, BJP’s lotus could not be found and I had to vote for Shiv Sena. to vote.” Kangna said: I have no experience in politics. I don’t know why the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance was formed, but it was and I was forced to press the Shiv Sena button. I voted for him and see how he treated me.

Kangna’s voice in the chair where Shiv Sena’s candidate was not there

Kangana lives in Bandra in Mumbai. He is voting for the Bandra West and North-Central Mumbai seats in the Lok Sabha elections. The BJP and Shiv Sena have been contesting elections in Maharashtra for a long time. There have been three Lok Sabha elections from 2009 to 2019, and Maharashtra has held assembly elections only three times. In this regard, with the exception of the 2014 parliamentary elections, both parties contested the assembly and Lok Sabha elections under alliance. Interestingly, the Bandra West assembly chair and the seat of the North-Central Lok Sabha in Mumbai remained in the BJP’s account in all elections. That is, BJP was a candidate here, and Shiv Sena did not list any candidates. At the same time, both were candidates for the 2014 meeting. If seen, the BJP candidate fought for Kangana’s seat in all six elections.

Kangna said – Vote for Shiv Sena

Kangana has misinformed media reports that there is no truth in her vote for Shiv Sena. Although she lives in Khar. He comes to the votes of Bandra West in the North Central Mumbai assembly and seat in the Lok Sabha elections. In such a situation Kangana is allowed to say, but the fact says that BJP had a candidate in her seat.