Know why China fears Sikh soldiers of the Indian Army, the story is a century old. Sikh soldiers in Ladakh are always a great challenge to China and its military

China’s hanging Buddha preserved in Chushul

China’s PLA has placed speakers where the conflict with India continues. The Indian army and the Chinese soldiers face each other from Rejang La to Rekin La. Those in the know about this site know that on the ruins of Chushul’s brigade headquarters, there is still a statue of a golden Buddha. This statue is said to have been confiscated by the soldiers of the Sikh regiment a century ago. At the time, Sikh soldiers were part of the eight-country mission that would eliminate the Boxer Rebillion of China. This organization was an organization of young farmers and workers founded with the aim of ending foreign influence. The British Army enlisted the help of the Sikh and Punjab regiments at the time, along with the rest of the regiments.

8,000 soldiers went from India

The troops invaded Beijing and the Boxer fighters threatened foreign troops. After this, he took about 400 foreigners hostage and detained them in the Trout Ligation Quarter in Beijing. 20,000 soldiers had entered Beijing for the 55-day battle. About 8,000 soldiers were in the British Army and had left India. Most of them belonged to the Sikh and Punjab regiments. It is said that after the victory the British army was involved in looting, the soldiers of France and Russia killed the civilians there and even raped some women.

Even in 1962 there were speakers

Lofing Buddha is kept in the army ruins of Chushul and was one of the items that the Jawans brought. In his book India’s China War, Australian journalist Nevelli Maxwell wrote that the Chinese leaders continued to treat that behavior with them as a movement to advance the country. Maxwell believes that China fought the 1962 war against India with this thought. According to experts, this is why the PLA is conducting such operations to psychologically weaken Punjabi or Sikh soldiers.

Sikh soldiers also measured dust in Galvan

Four soldiers from Punjab’s deadly platoon were also involved in the clash that occurred in the Galvan Valley on June 15. According to the former Chief of the Indian Army, the PLA pursued a similar strategy towards the eastern and western sectors of the LAC during the 1962 confrontation. Apart from that, China did the same during the 1967 confrontation at Nathu La in Sikkim. He says the Indian soldiers learned about the deception.