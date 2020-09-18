Kosi Rail Mahasetu in Bihar is historical for several reasons. Bihar’s Kosi Rail Mahasetu project is historic for several reasons

Kosi Rail Mahasetu Project has started

The foundation stone of a nearly 2 km long bridge over the infamous Kosi River in Bihar was laid on June 6, 2003 by the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The current Chief Minister of Bihar at that time, Nitish Kumar was the Minister of Railways and Rabri Devi was the Chief Minister in Bihar. It was then estimated that the construction of this bridge connecting Nirmali station (Madhubani district) to Saraigad (Supaul district) cost about 323 crores. The project would be completed in the next six years ie 2009-2010. This rail bridge project was one of four mega-rail bridges built under the Vajpayee government, the National Rail Vikas Yojana, which he announced from the ramparts of the Red Fort on August 15, 2002. This project was also included in next year’s budget, namely 2003-2004.

History of Kosi Rail Bridge

The first meter gauge bridge over the Kosi River in Bihar was built in 1887 between Nirmali (Madhubani district) and Bhapatiyahi (Saraigad-Supaul district). However, the bridge was completely destroyed by the floods and the 1934 earthquake in India and Nepal. After this, there was no serious initiative for the construction of this bridge for decades. An important reason for this can be considered as the natural tendency of the Kosi River to change its flow.

Two parts of Mithilanchal remained 86 years away due to the breaking of a bridge

The Kosi River in Bihar is notorious for flooding and changing waters. As a result, the area has always been heavily destroyed. This can be deduced from the fact that from 1921 to 1954 the Kosi River slid about 50 km to the west. The flooding after the 1934 earthquake hit the river mainstream and shifted, bringing train service to a complete halt. After this train service, it continued to Nirmali station. It is said that no plan could be made to restart the railway and bridge that had been swept away by the constantly changing flow of the river. The distance between Nirmali (Madhubani district) and Bhapatiyahi (Saraigad-Supaul district) stations was only 22 kilometers. However, due to the breaking of the bridge, the people of the area were forced to travel a distance of about 300 km through Darbhanga-Samastipur-Khagaria, Mansi-Saharsa for 86 years.

Therefore, the Kosi Rail Mahasetu is historical

The train service between Madhubani and Kosi area (Supaul), both parts of Mithilanchal will be restored after 86 years of Kosi Rail Mahasetu. Not only this, this bridge is near the border between Indo and Nepal and is therefore also strategically important. Work on this mega-rail bridge has almost been halted for almost a decade, as a result, the 1.9 km long bridge, which was to be built in 6 years at a cost of Rs 323 crore, cost Rs 516 crore. On the occasion of the inauguration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: “The foundation stone of this project was laid by Atal ji in 2003. But the following year the Atal ji government left and after that the speed of the Kosi railway project slowed for a moment. He also said: “Now the days are not too far when people from Bihar will not have to travel 300 kilometers. This distance from 300 kilometers will be reduced to just 22 kilometers. The 8 hour train journey will take just one half hour. It will be done. That means that the journey will also be shortened, the time will be saved and also the wealth of the people of Bihar will be saved. “

Some more important facts

The Kosi Rail Mahasetu not only connects two parts of Mithilanchal in Bihar, the preparation has reduced the distance of this region from North Bihar to West Bengal and North East India proportionally. According to the information disclosed by the government, this bridge was built in the time of Kovid-19, so the migrant workers who have returned from remote parts of the country also contributed to its construction.