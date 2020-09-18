Lebanese head football player Mohammed Atwi dies, shot in the head. Lebanese footballer Mohammed Atwi died of a stray gunshot wound

India

Beirut Lebanon’s chief footballer, Mohammed Atwi, was killed by bullet injuries. He was 33 years old. About a month ago he was shot in the head after which he was hospitalized. The Lebanese government news agency provided information about this.

On August 21, Mohammed Atvi was shot in the head. Since then he has been admitted to the ICU where he was treated. It was not known how he was shot or who shot it. The incident shocked Lebanon. In Lebanon, it is common for air to fire with a rifle or rifle. This firing occurs at the wedding ceremony as well as at the death or during the speeches of the leaders in the party and sometimes even around the children.

Atvi’s incident aroused anger among people

Many people in Lebanon tried to contain this fire after Atvi was shot. Many people have died from similar shelling in Lebanon. In a similar incident, people got angry after the star soccer player was shot and people demanded that the government put an end to this firing. Even after Atvi’s death, there is grief among the country’s sports fans.

Lebanese Minister of Sports and Youth, Vetrin Ohanian, tweeted that “ the whole country is shocked by the death of football star Mohammad Atavi. Lebanon today has lost sight of a humble, kind person and decent game. ‘

Atavi had played with Lebanon’s local team and with several local teams. The last time he played for the Elle Sporting Club team was the National Brotherhood. On Friday, Atvi was transferred to his hometown of Haroof in southern Lebanon.

