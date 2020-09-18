Maldives are forced to hand over the island to China? | Will the Maldives be forced to hand over the island to China?

By Unabrasan Athirajan

Updated: Friday, September 18, 2020, 11:37 AM [IST]

Aminat Waheeda, Maldives

Aminat Waheeda, who has been driving a taxi in the Maldives capital for years, doubled his earnings and is in a way grateful to China. but why?

Aminat used to drive taxis through the narrow and busy streets of Male, the capital of the Maldives, but reaching the airport passengers was difficult.

The airport was on the other island of Hulumale and speed boats were used to get there.

But all this changed in 2018, as did the life of Aminat, who is single-handedly taking care of two children.

China built a bridge about two kilometers long and four lanes wide for $ 200 million and now taxi drivers can take passengers from the airport gate itself.

Aminat said, “After the bridge was built, it became very easy for everyone to move and taxi drivers like me were given the opportunity to make more money.”

This is the first bridge in Maldives and because of this new property construction has started on Hulumale Island. For the population of one lakh 40 thousand people of Male, another option was opened from the crowd.

Although China’s infrastructure projects in developing countries have been criticized, this Sinaimal Bridge can be seen as a successful project as a symbol of the friendship between China and the Maldives.

However, the current Maldives government does not see this project as such. The government is concerned that this tourism-dependent small country has become China’s debtor.

In 2013, several major projects were started under the pro-China elected President Abdullah Yameen. This cinnamon bridge is also one of them. Abdullah wanted the economy of the Maldives to grow and for that he borrowed billions of dollars from China.

At the same time, Chinese President Xi Jinping began his ‘Belt and Road’ project to build roads, sea links and rail lines between China and the rest of Asia.

Getty Images

Xi Jinping

Abdullah’s term is also known for human rights violations, but he rejects this accusation. During his tenure, many opposition party leaders, even former President Mohammad Nasheed, were imprisoned.

But in September 2018, a few weeks after the bridge was put into operation, Abdullah lost to Ibrahim Solih from the Maldivian Democratic Party.

At the same time, Mohammad Nasheed also returned to politics. As the new government began to focus on the country’s economic affairs, shocking things emerged.

Mohammad Nasheed, who is now a speaker in the Maldives parliament, said China’s debt in the Maldives is $ 3 billion to $ 100 million. This includes the loan provided from the government to the government, the private sector loan from the public corporations and the Maldives government.

Their concern is that the country is in debt.

He said, “Could there be enough money from these projects to repay the loan? If we look at the business plan of these projects, it is not possible that this loan will be repaid.”

He states that the costs of these projects are also written down. The loan that was in the papers did not make much money. He said the Maldives received only $ 1.1 billion, although he has not made such a document public to prove his position.

At the same time, former Maldives officials and Chinese representatives describe their math as weak. According to him, the Maldives owes only $ 1.1 to 1.4 billion to China. However, this money is also too much for the Maldives.

The Maldives has a GDP of $ 4.9 billion and if we are to believe the Nasheed figures, this debt is more than half of the country’s annual GDP.

If government revenues are reduced, Maldives will not be able to repay this loan within the limit of the loan repayment ie by the 2022-23 fiscal year.

If the Maldives have been unable to repay this loan, Nasheed is concerned that the Maldives will look like Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka had borrowed billions of dollars from China for post-civil war reconstruction, which has not yet been repaid.

Getty Images

Mohammad anasheed

Sri Lanka spent $ 1.5 billion to build the harbor of Hambantota. But within a few years it became difficult to maintain this port financially and Sri Lanka could not even pay its debts.

Then, in 2017, a Chinese state-owned company took a 70% stake in the port for 99 years.

In addition, the Sri Lankan government also had to hand over 15,000 hectares of land around the port to China to create an economic zone.

This port is of strategic importance to China. It is also a few hundred kilometers from China’s south coast of China’s rival.

Last year, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also criticized China. He said China is handling corrupt infrastructure for political influence and using diplomacy to get into debt by paying bribes.

China called his comments irresponsible.

Getty Images

Hambantota Port of Sri Lanka

In a rare BBC interview, Ambassador Zhang Lizhung in the Maldives of China also dismissed the allegations of ‘falling into the debt trap’.

He said, “China has never made demands against the Maldives or any other developing country against their will.”

He said Nasheed’s $ 3 billion debt is exaggerated.

The Maldives is known as a tourist destination country, but at the same time is in a strategically important location. The islands of the Maldives are spread across the Indian Ocean and millions of oil tankers and ships pass this route.

Both India and China want to make an impact in this area.

Some experts argue that the Chinese projects completed during President Abdullah’s tenure in the Maldives, such as the expansion of the airport, have increased the number of tourists in the Maldives. He says it was difficult to get so much money from other countries.

The Maldivian monetary authority, the governor of the central bank of the Maldives, Ali Hashim, says there was no other option at the time.

He said other countries or even distant countries in the region were hesitant to pay so much money to the Maldives as the institution that controls this whole process was gradually weakened.

Due to these projects, tourists have increased in the country. Last year, a record 17 million tourists came, worth $ 2 billion.

One reason for the increasing tourism is that the new government has encouraged investment in the Maldives.

Rules for foreign investment were relaxed so that more resorts and hotels could be built. Investors from India, Thailand and China have invested a lot of money.

Nasheed says he is concerned about the investment where resorts and hotels are being built on the island in partnership with the Maldives and China.

He says, “It is clear that the Maldives partners in these projects did not have enough money to become partners in such projects. So these Chinese partners can buy them at any time. I think the island will be in their hands very soon. . “

Ambassador Zhang in the Maldives of China does not believe this and states that these investments are purely commercial.

He said, “The speaker has not received the correct information. We do not set any conditions before granting a loan. It has not happened and will not happen.”

The People’s Congress of former president Abdullah Yameen also calls Nasheed’s allegations unfounded.

Party Vice President Mohammad Hussain said, “Not a single island has been given to the Chinese.”

Getty Images

Maldives

Last year, Abdullah Yameen was sentenced to five years in prison for money laundering. His party describes it as an act of revenge.

Fear of debt isn’t just in the Maldives. Other Asian countries are also reconsidering projects under China’s Belt and Road Project program.

Following the change of government in Malaysia, Malaysia renegotiated last year the rail project being built at the expense of China, and the cost of the project was reduced to a third of its original cost to $ 11 billion.

In 2018, Myanmar assessed a multibillion-dollar port project under construction, and after that, the cost of the project was reduced to three-quarters of the original cost as they feared they would be unable to repay the loan.

But the Maldives are not Malaysia and Myanmar and have limited bargaining power.

The Maldives is heavily dependent on tourism and tourism has been badly affected by the Coronavirus epidemic. According to the data up to June, the arrival of foreign tourists has decreased by 55 percent. It is estimated that if the epidemic continues, the country could suffer losses of $ 700 million this year, one third of which is due to tourism.

Officials in Male say China has partially suspended its debt for some time as a result of the epidemic.

But there is still concern that the Maldives has not pledged its future in lieu of a loan.

