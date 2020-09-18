Manish Tiwari asked a question in the Lok Sabha about the PM Cares Fund, Anurag Thakur gave this answer. monsoon session Congress leader Manish Tewari in Lok Sabha about PM CARES Fund

New Delhi. On Thursday, Congress MP in the Lok Sabha Manish Tiwari questioned the PM Care Fund set up for the Corona crisis. Manish Tiwari said: Because the name of PM Cares Fund is associated with the Prime Minister’s institution. In such a situation, my question is whether it would not be more appropriate for this fund to be established by law rather than to create a public trust.

In response to Manish Tiwari’s question about PM Care Fund, Finance Minister Anurag Thakur said the opposition must oppose everything. Thakur said it is such that he was against EVMs and lost many elections. They also mentioned Jan Dhan, demonetization, triple talaq and GST as bad. Congress sees a flaw in everything. What is their intention, something is wrong.

