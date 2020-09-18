Mile Naa Mile Hum: What happened to the movie where Kangana’s hero was Chirag Paswan? | Chirag Paswan, was Kangana Ranaut’s costar in Film Mile Naa Mile Hum, supports her

‘Support the Country Boy’s Daughter Who Fights the Bihari Boy’

Currently Kangana is supported by Chirag Paswan, who has said that ‘the whole country is with the devotee @KanganaTeam. While the Bihari boy is fighting, many people have turned against him for telling the truth about Bollywood. I appeal to everyone, including Bihari and North Indians who live in Mumbai, that Kangana is the daughter of the country and that you all support her at this time. You will be surprised that Chirag Paswan and Kangana Ranaut worked together in the film.

In 2011 the movie ‘Mile Na Mile Hum’ was released.

Yes, before joining politics, Chirag Paswan tried to make a career in movies, Chirag who studied engineering at computer science, dreamed of becoming a hero in Bollywood from childhood and fulfilled his dream in the year 2011. It happened when the movie ‘Mile Na Mile Hum’ was released at the box office with Kangana Ranaut starring the actress of Chirag Paswan, although the film did not fare well at the box office but the film was in the news at the time.

Ram Vilas Paswan told son – superstar

Every big and big Bollywood star attended the premiere of the movie, in which Ram Vilas Paswan diligently praised his son and called Chirag a superstar, he said that Chirag has all the qualities that a superstar has. Not only did Congress leader Rahul Gandhi come to see the film ‘Mile Na Mile Hum’ in Saket PVR in Delhi. After watching the movie, Rahul Gandhi Chirag also praised a lot.

The movie flopped, so Chirag considered entering politics

But even after spreading so much hype, the movie died at the box office, the film’s director was Tanveer Khan. In addition to Chirag and Kangana, the movie featured Sagarika Ghatge, Kabir Bedi, Poonam Dhillon and Neeru Bajwa. At this point, the failure of the movie forced Chirag to think and then he decided to enter politics.

Jamui became a star by winning Lok Sabha place

He first competed in the Lok Sabha elections from Jamui in 2014 and entered Parliament with a resounding victory, Chirag’s entry into Bollywood was not a big bang, but in politics he joined Lira Prasad Yadav’s National Party , just like Stari in Chirag. Jamui won the Lok Sabha seat by beating Sudhanshu Shekhar Bhaskar of the Janata Dal (RJD) by nearly 85,000 votes.