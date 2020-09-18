Mumbai police lifted the curtain on the latest call from Disha Salian, who had called this woman before she died. Did Sushant Singh call ex-manager Disha Salian 100 before she died? You know what the Mumbai police said

BJP MLA has made this claim

Let me tell you that a few days ago the Bharatiya Janata party MLA Nitesh Rane had questioned the Mumbai Police investigation, claiming that Disha Salian had called the Mumbai Police and asked for help for the suspected death in the night of June 8. The BJP leader had said Rohan’s fiancée Rohan is aware of the incident that night, but runs away in fear.

Mumbai police rejected the claim

Nitesh Rane said that if Agal Rohan didn’t tell the world about Disha’s death night incident, he would tell the CBI all the secrets himself. Following this claim, Mumbai Police have now issued a statement rejecting the BJP MLA’s claim. The Mumbai police officer said it is alleged that Disha tried to dial 100 numbers before she died, which is totally wrong. Mumbai police were informed that the last call from Disha Salian’s phone to his friend Ankita had been made.

Disha died as a result of a fall from the building

Please tell us that Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14, his body was found in his flat in Bandra. At the same time, Disha Salian died on June 8. Disha died after falling from the building. Disha’s post-mortem revealed that Disha had several bruises on her head. Sushant’s friend Siddharth Pithani had told during questioning that Sushant had been upset since Disha’s death. When Sushant finds out about his death, he gets upset.

Riya left Sushant’s house on the day of Disha’s death

The CBI is investigating a possible link between the deaths of Disha and Sushant. Disha Saliyan died on June 8 after falling from the 14th floor of the building and Riya Chakraborty left Sushant Singh Rajput’s home on the same day. Subsequently, on June 14, the suspicious death of Sushant Singh Rajput was reported.

Unnatural bruises were found in Disha’s body

Disha was at her fiancé Rohan Roy’s house when the incident took place. Disha’s death has also been linked to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput by many politicians. Mumbai police, however, denied there was any possible link between the two deaths, but Disha died around 2am on June 9, but post-mortem two days later on June 11 at the Borivali Post Mortem Center. was done. Disha Salian’s autopsy report stated: “There were head injuries, multiple injuries (unnatural).