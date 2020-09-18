Navjot Singh Sidhu, who returned from exile after 14 months, turned to Modi’s government in support of farmers. Navjot Singh Sidhu supported the farmers and attacked Modi’s government via Twitter

Survival cannot last

Sidhu tweeted one after another. In the first tweet, Sidhu wrote that governments have made this mistake all their ages, the dust was on their faces, kept cleaning the mirror … The second tweet was written in Punjabi on their Twitter wall. In which Sidhu has written that the peasant is the soul of Punjab … The wounds of the body can be healed, but the wounds of the soul cannot be healed. He further wrote in it that the attack on our existence will not be tolerated. Do the work of living the revolution while playing the horn of war … Punjab, Punjabi and every Punjabi is on the farm ….

Punjab is strongly opposed to this bill

Let us tell you that there is a lot of opposition in the Punjab over agricultural laws introduced by the central government. Farmers and traders are feared to end the APMC mandis of this. This is why the main political parties of the state have opposed the agricultural law. Not only this, Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, leader of the Akali Dal, has even resigned from Modi’s cabinet in opposition to the bills related to agriculture. His resignation has been cited by Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh as a gimmick. On the other hand, the peasant movement in Punjab and Haryana has intensified. Farmers are demanding repeal of this bill. Farmers fear that the new farmers’ law will not give them a minimum support price for crops.

Harsimrat Kaur gave the reason for the resignation

The Shiromani Akali Dal, a key ally of the NDA, said the central government had not taken advice from them regarding these bills. Has resigned Proud to be with the farmers as their daughter and sister. Harsimrat Kaur Badal’s resignation has been accepted by President Kovind. At the same time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called the reform bills passed in Lok Sabha “historic”.

Significantly, the Punjab farmers’ vote bank is the backbone of the Shiromani Akali Dal. Recently, Sukhbir Singh Badal, the husband of Harsimrat Kaur, had said that every Akali is a farmer and every farmer is an Akali. Currently, all Punjab farmers’ organizations are forgetting the political differences between them in protest against the three agricultural laws of the central government. Farmers in the Malwa Belt have openly warned that no leader supporting the Center’s agricultural accounts will enter their villages. No party wants to pass up this opportunity to surround the Modi government. This is why the opposition is attacking Modi’s government one after another on the question of peasants.