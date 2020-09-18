NDA splits on agricultural bill, Akali Dal wants to withdraw support, Sukhbir Badal gave this answer | After Harsimrat Kaur resigned from the Union cabinet, SAD leader Sukhbir Badal said NDA ties decision later

New Delhi. The NDA appears to be falling apart after the three agricultural laws in the Lok Sabha are passed. In the Lok Sabha, the Agricultural Trade and Trade Act, the Kisan (Empowerment and Protection) Price Guarantee Agreement and the Agricultural Services Ordinance and the Essential Raw Materials Act were passed on Thursday, after which the leader of ally Shiromani Akali Dal and cabinet minister Harsimrat Kaur passed the Union have assumed. Resigned as minister.

Harsimrat Kaur was the only representative of the Akali Dal in Modi’s government, who also resigned in protest against the agricultural law, saying she is with the farmers. In such a situation, the question arises whether the Akali Dal will withdraw support from the central government. In response to this question, Sukhbir Singh Badal has said that he will decide on this in the party meeting. Badal said that in the party meeting on the alliance with BJP it will be decided what to do. At the same time, Sukhbir Badal said we stand behind the farmers and will do anything for them. In the party meeting it is decided what their next step will be. Let us tell you that Shiromani Akali Dal is one of the longtime NDA allies.

He said his party will not shrink from the peasants to make any sacrifices. In Harsimrat Kaur’s resignation, he said that his party is with the farmers and that they are willing to sacrifice for them. At the same time, Harsimrat Kaur said she does not want to be part of the government after resigning from the Union’s Minister of Agriculture. President Ram Nath Kovind has accepted Harsimrat Kaur’s resignation. Narendra Sing Tomar has been given the responsibility of the Ministry of Food Processing Industry.

