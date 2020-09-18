Nepal claims Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand, kids will read about border in new curriculum. Nepal depicts Uttrakhand’s Pithoragarh as its own in its academic curriculum

| Updated: Friday, September 18, 2020, 11:07 AM [IST]

Kathmandu Relations between India and Nepal have remained tense since May. Meanwhile, Nepal has taken another such action that could increase India’s anger. Nepal has given the Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand its share as part of its new curriculum. Besides natural, Nepal has also made changes to its currency and claimed many parts of Uttarakhand.

Nepalese Education Minister Giriraj Mani Pokhrael has confirmed that the book ‘Nepalco Bhubhaga and Seema-related Swadhyay Samagiri’ has been launched for upper secondary school students. The introduction of this book, which was recently launched, was written by the Minister of Education himself. In this book itself, Kalapani, a controversial part of Uttarakhand, is shown in the border with Nepal. According to the sources, the geographic area in Nepal is 1,47,641.28 square kilometers, of which 460 square kilometers is part of Kalapana. On the same day, the cabinet of Nepal, headed by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, allowed the Central Bank of India, the Nepal National Bank, to issue new one- and two-rupee coins. These coins get a new political map of Nepal.

Nepal has been flickering for a year

Sources have said these new steps have been announced by Nepalese government spokesman and Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali. The trend of new coins starts at Dussehra. Dussehra is celebrated with great pomp and circumstance in Nepal every year. In November last year, India released a new political map. In this map India showed Kalapani in Uttarakhand. This card was opposed by Nepal. After this, Nepal broke out only after Defense Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated Lipulekh Road in Pithoragarh in May this year. Nepal’s parliament has adopted a new map showing Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani. After this, the government of Nepal said that this new map will be used in every document in Nepal.

