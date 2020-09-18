No data theft in cyber attack on NIC, only one computer affected: Delhi Police | No loss of Delhi Police NIC data on cyber attack reports on National Informatics Center

New Delhi. Regarding the cyber attack on the National Informatics Center (NIC), Delhi police have said that the data was not damaged in this attack. Sources linked to Delhi police have said that the malware was set on a particular computer and only that computer was affected. There is no loss of NIC data. Delhi police have identified the source. The police are still investigating further.

The Counter Intelligence team of the Delhi Police Special Cell has registered an FIR with the country’s largest data agency National Informatics Center regarding cyber-attacks and is investigating the case.

