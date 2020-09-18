Now the US has banned this Chinese app, including TikTok, which will no longer be able to download from September 20. America has banned the Chinese app TikTok and WeChat from downloading from September 20

Will no longer be available for download on September 20

Let us know that there are about 100 million Ticketock users in US, before many Chinese applications including this short video sharing app were banned due to security reasons in India. The Reuters report said the US Department of Commerce plans to issue an injunction today that will prevent people in the United States from downloading the Chinese video-sharing app TickTalk and the messaging app WeChat. This decision takes effect from 20 September.

American company can take ownership

The US government also cites the reason behind banning these apps as a breach of national security. Previously, there was news where President Trump said he had talks with representatives from Walmart and Oracle to make a decision at Ticktock’s bar. Last month, Donald Trump signed an executive order to ban both apps, although he said Chinese companies could get around the ban by giving ownership to a US company.

No deal with Microsoft

Let me tell you that in the US, TicTalk is owned by ByteDance in Beijing. Initially, negotiations were held with Microsoft to take ownership of TicketLock, according to information Oracle and Walmart are currently negotiating with ByteDance. Please tell us that it has been more than a month since Tiketok was banned in India.

India has also banned these Chinese apps

Let us tell you that for the security of the country, the government of India has also banned Tick Talk after clashing with Chinese soldiers in East Ladakh in the past and recently banned 118, including gaming app PubG. Explain that the government has banned these Chinese apps under the IT Act 2000.