On Prime Minister Modi’s birthday, people asked what was needed in the birthday present, the Prime Minister shared the entire list. PM Narendra Modi shares a list of what he wants from the people of India as his birthday present

New Delhi. On September 17, the country’s prime minister, Narendra Modi, celebrated his 70th birthday. PM Modi received birthday greetings and good wishes from the country and the world. Social media platforms met PM Modi’s birthday. After the birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the people and told them what they wanted as a birthday present. Prime Minister Modi tweeted what he needed from his countrymen as a birthday present.

The Prime Minister tweeted and wrote that many people have asked him what he needs on his birthday, so I’ll tell you what I want as a present. What I’m saying is I want it immediately. The Prime Minister wrote that I want people who wear masks to wear them correctly. Follow social distance. Always keep two meters in mind. Avoid visiting crowded places. People need to boost their immunity and avoid corona. He wrote that together we make our world healthy.

He thanked everyone on his birthday. He thanked all people at home and abroad, whom he could not answer personally. He wrote that people from the country and the world gave him promising wishes on his birthday, I thank everyone. He wrote that his best wishes give him strength in serving the citizens.

