Opposition to agricultural law: farmer ate poison in front of Parkash Singh Badal’s house, situation criticized In protest against farmer’s bill, farmer used poison in Punjab

New Delhi. After the adoption of the agriculture law in the Lok Sabha, this law is constantly contested. This bill is most opposed in Punjab. In protest against the bill, a farmer in Parkash Singh Badal village of Punjab in Muktsar has attempted to commit suicide by consuming poison. This farmer was protesting the agricultural law outside the home of former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal. The farmer’s name is Pritam Singh, who sat on a dharna outside the house of Parkash Singh Badal, who ate poison at 6:30 this morning. According to the information, the farmer is a resident of the village of Mansa. After eating the poison, Pritam Singh was hospitalized in the village of Badal for treatment, but was later referred to Max Hospital in Bathinda, where the farmer’s condition is still critical.

Let us know that on Thursday the agricultural law was passed in the Lok Sabha. Harsimrat Kaur Badal, the leader of the Shiromani Akali Dal and a minister in the central government, resigned as minister in protest against the bill. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has supported this bill in the interests of farmers. The prime minister said the people who ruled this country for decades and did nothing to strengthen the peasants should be careful about the politics of such people. These people advocate for middlemen who falsely rob farmers’ profits. Explain that on Thursday agricultural laws were passed in the Lok Sabha, against which Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur resigned as minister. In addition, Congress, TMC and RSP were also against this bill in Lok Sabha.

