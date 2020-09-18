Pakistan’s heavy shelling at LOC for the second consecutive day, a civilian wounded. Pakistan’s heavy shelling at LOC for the second consecutive day, a civilian wounded

Jammu and Kashmir For the second consecutive day, Pakistan opened heavy shelling and mortar fire along the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. A civilian has been injured in the ceasefire violation in Poonch’s Balakot sector in Jammu and Kashmir. This information was provided by Poonch Deputy Commissioner Rahul Yadav.

Let me tell you that Pakistan does not deter its nefarious antics. On the afternoon of September 15, Pakistan had violated the ceasefire in the Sunderbani sector of Jammu and Kashmir, injuring some people. At the same time, the plot of a major terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir on September 17 was thwarted by the security forces. The attack was planned exactly like the Pulwama terrorist attack. Indian security forces seized about 52 kg of explosives near the Jammu and Kashmir highway. It is said that the terrorists would use this explosive for a major attack such as Pulwama. The terrorists hid the entire explosive in a plastic tank. The personnel of 42 Rashtriya Rifles and CRPF 130th Battalion recovered this explosive during a joint operation. Used to be.

Significantly, there have been 3,186 ceasefire violations along the International Border and Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. This information was released by the Ministry of Defense in Rajya Sabha on Monday. MOS Defense Shripad Naik said there were 3,186 ceasefire violations on the LoC of Jammu and Kashmir from Jan 1 to Sept 7. This data was provided by Shripad Naik of the Ministry of Defense in a written response to the question in Rajya Sabha. This data made available also shows that between January 1 and August 31 of this year, 242 incidents of cross-border shelling took place at the Indo-Pakistani international border in the Jammu region.

