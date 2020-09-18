Paytm’s inclusion in the Google Play Store had to be disabled because of this. For this reason, Paytm was running back on Google Play

New Delhi. Pay back on Google Play. Mobile payment app Paytm (Paytm) has received a great relief. Google Play has taken it back. The Google Play Store removed it on Friday morning. The Paytm app has been removed from the Google Play Store while Google was trading on Paytm for ignoring the rules.

Just before the Paytm Android app returned to the Google Play Store, Paytm tried to allay the concerns of the users in a blog post and assure them that their money was completely safe.

Although apps like Paytm for Business, Paytm Mall and Paytm Money (Paytm Money) are still present in Google Store. After Paytm was removed from Google Play, Paytm users started to worry. What happens to their money deposited in the wallet? The company issued a statement informing customers that their money was completely safe.

This action was taken by Google to advertise Paytm in gambling or betting related apps. Has been removed from the Play Store on charges of violation of Google policies. Google has said that we cannot allow online casinos and sports betting apps in India on the Play Store. Google has said that we do not support any app that takes a consumer to another website and motivates them to make money.

