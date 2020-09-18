PM Modi said to Kangana Ranaut for his birthday greetings – ‘Thank you’, did this Tweet | Grateful for your birthday wishes, says Kangana Ji PM Narendra Modi, see Tweet

That’s just propaganda: Kangana

I know there are a lot of voices like that, there is a lot of noise, saying a lot of useless things to you, hardly anyone gets said so dirty, so offended, especially that a prime minister is hardly Some would say such vulgar words and wrong things, it is just propaganda.

Fortunately with a Prime Minister like you: Kangana

When I see what the ordinary Indian feels for you, I don’t think that so much respect, so much dedication and love has been given to a prime minister. I just want to tell you that millions of Indians who are not on social media are praying for you even though their voices may not reach you, they all pray for your long life today, We are all very lucky to have a Prime Minister like you, Jai Hind.

Kangana Ranaut is in many headlines these days

Kangana Ranaut is known to be in many headlines these days. From the Sushant Singh Rajput case to the Bollywood and drug connection, Kangana has made a lot of rhetoric. Kangana’s fight with the Maharashtra government in particular has dealt with a lot. When Kangana recently came to Mumbai, she got Y Plus security from the central government.

Kangana compared Mumbai to POK

His office was recently charged with illegal constructions, for which the BMAC commissioned a bulldozer against which Kangana has reached the Supreme Court. Kangana Ranaut, who reached Shiv Sena’s target by calling Mumbai a POK, is now targeting the Maharashtra government and Mumbai police via Twitter.