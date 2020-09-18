President Trump will not be attending the 75th annual meeting of the UN General Assembly amid an epidemic. President Trump will not be attending the 75th annual meeting of the UN General Assembly amid an epidemic

President Trump will not be in New York City for the annual meeting: the White House

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows reports that President Trump will not be in New York City for the annual gathering of world leaders. They will not attend the meeting in person. Ahead of Trump’s election rally in Wisconsin on Thursday, Meadows reported that Trump would deliver his speech on Sept. 22, the first day of the general debate. However, according to media reports, he has yet to send his virtual address.

Many world leaders, including Prime Minister Modi, will address the annual meeting

Significantly, in July, US envoy Kelly Kraft said to the UN that President Trump would likely travel to New York to attend the annual UNGA session, which would cover this year’s Virtual High-Level Week. Would have been the only world leader. Many leaders of the world, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, can address the session by providing a videotape of their speeches.

The theme of the General Debate is ‘We want the future, we want the United Nations’.

The theme of the general debate of the 75th UNGA session was, “We want the future, we need the United Nations: reaffirming our collective commitment to multilateralism – facing COVID-19 through effective multilateral action.” . ” Beyond the general debate, the meeting is expected to include action for a number of major events and seek solutions that will fuel the necessary changes to ensure healthy, peaceful and prosperous lives for all.