Punjab: Farmers Committee announced the ‘Stop the Rail’ movement in protest of the Agriculture Bill, which will occur September 24-26. Punjab: Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh committee has decided to hold a ‘rail roko’ agitation against the 3 agricultural ordinances from September 24-26

New Delhi. In the Lok Sabha, resistance from the farmers is seen against the three agricultural laws that were adopted. The Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Samiti has spoken of agitation against the agricultural law of the central government’s agricultural law. The Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Samiti has spoken out against the rail stop movement against this bill. Committee General Secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher said he would not run trains in Punjab from Sept. 24-26 to protest the agricultural bill.

The committee will organize a railroad movement to protest against this bill. He said he will intensify his protest against the central government. He said several agricultural organizations have already announced a bandh against this agricultural law on September 25. Let us tell you that Shiromani Akali Dal leader and Union minister Harsimrat Kaur has resigned from the cabinet in protest against this bill. She said she is with the farmers and that she is resigning in protest against this bill.

At the same time, the Shiromani Akali Dal said that it will be decided during the party meeting what their next strategy will be against this bill. On the other hand, regarding the alliance with NDA, Sukhbir Badal said that this will be decided in the party meeting. On Thursday, the Lok Sabha passed the Agricultural Trade and Trade Act, the Farmers’ Price Assurance Agreement (Empowerment and Protection) and the Agricultural Services Ordinance and the Essential Commodities Act.

