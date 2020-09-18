Shocked at Modi’s government, Harsimrat Kaur resigns as minister in protest against farm bills, said – I support the farmers. Cabinet minister Harsimrat Kaur resigns from the Union Minister Post in protest against the farm bills

New Delhi. The Agrarian Reform Act was passed in Lok Sabha on Thursday. Because of this bill, there was a break in the NDA itself. Union Minister Shiromani Akali Dal, Member of Parliament Harsimrat Kaur Badal, has resigned from the position of cabinet minister in protest against the agricultural law. The Shiromani Akali Dal is an ally in Modi’s government. But after the Agrarian Reform Act was voted by vote in the Lok Sabha, Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned as food processing industry minister who opposed it.

However, following this resignation, the Shiromani Akali Dal has said their support for the government will continue. After this resignation, Harsimrat Kaur tweeted that she was proud to be a daughter and sister with the farmers. He wrote on Twitter: ‘I have resigned from the cabinet in protest against the anti-farmers ordinance and the law. I am proud to stand behind the farmers.

Let us tell you that Harsimrat Kaur Badal was the only representative of the Akali Dal in Modi’s government, who has now resigned. The Akali Dal is a longtime ally of the BJP.

To get the latest news from Oneindia. Receive news updates all day long.

Allow notifications

You are already signed in