Shopian Encounter: Leger said ‘Prima facie’ evidence violates powers found under AFSPA. Shopian army encounter said violations of powers received by soldiers under AFSPA

New Delhi. The Indian Army has made an important statement in connection with the investigation of the Shopian meeting on July 18. On behalf of the military, it has been said that during the investigation ‘prima facie’ evidence shows that the soldiers violated powers found under AFSPA in Shopian ‘fake encounter’ during the operation. Explain that three people were killed in this military operation. Key witness statements regarding the case are being recorded and the case being closely monitored.

