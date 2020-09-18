Sonam Kapoor’s husband was told by the female user that ‘ugly’ was provoked, the actress gave this answer. Sonam Kapoor got angry with the girl who called her husband ‘ugly’, said, ‘It’s very painful to hear something like that’

Sonam Kapoor erupted when she called her husband ‘ugly’

Say Sonam Kapoor is very active on social media, Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor often gets targeted by trolls for being a star. Sonam Kapoor is also known for his response to trolls. When an Instagram influencer called Sonam Kapoor a real product of nepotism, her husband Anand Ahuja called her ugly. She wrote you think your husband is hot? I think you should see them again because they are the ugliest. Sonam was furious about this and Sonam shared the user’s screenshot in her Instagram story and hit her back.

It is very painful to hear such things

Sonam Kapoor gave an appropriate answer to this, Sonam Kapoor wrote: ‘This girl is an influencer of America and says such things to me. Do people’s brains work like this? It is very painful to hear such things. It is not good for them to have so much resentment in their hearts. Sonam Kapoor went on to write: Actually, this girl wants to get attention. After some time, however, this influencer announced that his Instagram account had been hacked. It took a lot of effort to get it back.

Have the Instagram influencer write in the post, targeting Sonam Kapoor – you don’t usually read this post but feel ashamed of yourself. You talk fake things about patriarchy and feminism. Women like you spread negativity in society. You are nothing without a father. I am happy that people in India and around the world have come to realize this. So-called “actresses” like you are now being ignored. You don’t even know how it is played. The net product of nepotism. One more thing, do you think your husband is hot? I think you should see him again because he’s the ugliest. ‘