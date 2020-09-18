Tejashwi Yadav’s anger erupted over the agricultural law, this anti-peasant law says. Tejashwi Yadav gets in the middle about the farmer’s bill, calling it anti-farmer.

India

oi-Ankur Singh

Friday, September 18, 2020

New Delhi. The central government has been the target of opposition to the farmer’s bill. Rashtriya Janata Dal’s leader, Tejashwi Yadav, has attacked the central government over this bill. He said this bill is anti-peasant, anti-poor. Tejashwi said I have said from the beginning that the NDA government at the center is anti-peasant, anti-poor and anti-labor. They want to push the bill on people. These accounts are completely anti-peasant. This bill will have a negative effect on farmers and will have a bad effect on the land. In a tweet, Tejashwi wrote, “After the youth, farmers are now the target of the government.” The RJD is strongly opposed to the government’s anti-peasant dual engine regulations passed in the Lok Sabha. Unemployed youth and peasants together will overthrow this poor government.

At the same time, this bill was supported by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar. The prime minister said the bill is in the interest of farmers and that they will have more opportunities to sell their crops, the opposition is behind middlemen trying to confuse people. While Narendra Singh Tomar said some political parties are unsuccessfully trying to mislead the people of the country by spreading lies. The Agriculture Bill 2020, which is considered to be completely farmer-friendly and to increase their income, is an important step by Modi’s government. Identify the lie, support the truth.

Let us know that on Thursday the agricultural law was passed in the Lok Sabha. Harsimrat Kaur Badal, the leader of the Shiromani Akali Dal and a minister in the central government, resigned as minister in protest against the bill. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has supported this bill in the interests of farmers. The prime minister said the people who ruled this country for decades and did nothing to strengthen the farmers should be careful about the politics of such people. These people advocate for middlemen who falsely rob the farmers’ profits. Explain that on Thursday, agricultural laws were passed in the Lok Sabha, in protest of which Minister Harsimrat Kaur resigned from the position of minister. In addition, Congress, TMC and RSP were also against this bill in Lok Sabha.

